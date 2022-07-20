Nua Healthcare to create 470 new jobs including more than 30 roles in Cork

Over 30 healthcare roles are to be created in Cork by Nua Healthcare Services.

The private sector provider of intellectual disability and mental health services in Ireland has announced the creation of 470 jobs nationally, to be filled this year, with 36 of these in Cork.

The new roles are in addition to 300 hires since the start of March this year.

A new centre is also on the cards for the Cork region. T

he organisation already employs more than 2,000 people in its operations nationally.

The company says that because of ongoing growth and the need of its services, it is creating roles for general nursing, psychiatric nursing, psychiatrists, psychologists, behavioural and occupational therapists, assistant support workers and social care workers.

The company said that it has already filled 300 positions for a range of skills and healthcare professions since the start of March with some new assistant support workers coming to them from a range of sectors who were interested in a new career as well as the opportunity to retrain for a healthcare role in Nua’s innovative ‘Educate to Employ’ training programme.

The novel in-house initiative by Nua provides additional training and education for new employees, especially to those who have never worked in the healthcare sector before.

Jobs to be spread across operations

Nua chief operating officer Shane Kenny said “The range of new healthcare jobs will be spread across operations and services nationally and the care support roles in particular [are] open to everyone, including those who have not worked in the healthcare industry before and it is hoped that these jobs, in particular, will be attractive to people with a keen interest in making a positive contribution to their communities and those who enjoy helping others.”

Mr Kenny outlined the benefits of working in the sector.

“The healthcare industry is incredibly rewarding and we take great pride in making a positive difference to the lives of the people we support.

“We also believe a core reason for success stems from the approach of continually training and developing staff teams and we are especially looking for people who may want to change their current career path and who believe they have compatible skills born out of relevant life experience which will ultimately enable them to be successful in healthcare services.”

The chief operating officer outlined the services provided by the company.

“We provide residential, supported living, day- and community-outreach services to both children and adults with a range of complex support requirements which requires great patience and empathy and is very rewarding work.

“We are proud to offer high standards of service and care and are renowned for offering some of the best facilities in the country.

“Our residential accommodation combines modern facilities with beautiful outdoor environments and our tailored day-care programmes encompass a wide variety of stimulating and enjoyable activities.”

Nua Healthcare Services was established in 2004 by a small group of experienced social care professionals, who were working in community outreach services for people with intellectual disabilities, autism and challenging behaviours.