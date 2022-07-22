Cork TD warns planned changes by AIB will 'empty main streets'

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has called on AIB to “reconsider” its plan to remove cash services from 70 branches across Ireland.

Under the plans, almost half of AIB’s branches in Cork are set to have cash and cheque services, as well as any ATM services outside, removed later this year.

The move has been met with criticism from across the political spectrum, with Fianna Fáil TD for Cork East James O’Connor saying the decision will “empty main streets in Ireland”.

After the announcement, Mr O’Connor shared a letter with parliamentary party members seeking an emergency meeting with the Minister for Finance to discuss the future of banking services, with at least 43 members supporting calls for the meeting.

Mr O’Connor said people are angry following this week’s decision by AIB.

The changes will see cash and cheque services removed from branches in Bishopstown, Carrigaline, Glanmire, and Western Rd from September 30, and from Castletownbere, Cobh, Dunmanway, Kinsale, Kanturk, Millstreet, Mitchelstown, and Youghal from October 21.

'Anger and fear'

“There is a mixture of anger and fear,” he said.

“People are extremely afraid about how they are going to be able to access their services. Unfortunately, in large towns, the post offices are already under significant enough strain when it comes to people trying to access their banking services in post offices. This model will not work for larger towns like Youghal and Cobh.”

Mr O’Connor said the bank also has a social responsibility to customers.

“Businesses are in turmoil over this,” he said. “If they are faced with a situation where they have to drive 40 minutes to a bank to access cash in the morning and 40 minutes to get to the night safe, some people have told me it won’t be commercially viable to do it. They will have to close their doors. This decision will empty main streets in Ireland.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday the Government would be engaging with the banks on the issue. “There are significant cohorts of people, businesses, and towns across Ireland who need this facility, and I do believe AIB and the banks should take notice of this,” he said.

In response, AIB said that it “is aware of the Taoiseach’s comments and we are happy to engage with him”.

Protest in Cork

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin Corcaigh will hold a protest outside AIB South Mall today at 2pm, calling on the bank to reverse its decision.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, said the impact of the decision on vulnerable people, small businesses, and the elderly “is huge”.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said Independent councillor Danny Collins, the mayor of Co Cork, has agreed to a suspension of standing orders at next Monday’s full council meeting so that the issue can be debated.