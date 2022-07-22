Cork ladies GAA club awarded funding under Texaco Support for Sport initiative 

Cork’s Rockbán Ladies Football and Camogie Club, County winners in the recent Texaco Support for Sport initiative, has been presented with a cheque for €5,000.

The funding will help the club to cater for its rapid growth in membership by funding the purchase of new goals, ball catcher nets, fencing and other necessary equipment for its new pitch.

In a post on Facebook, Rockbán Club thanked Texaco for the money for the club.

"Thanks so much to Texaco for this fantastic award," they said.

Founded in 1997, the Rockbán Club is a dual ladies Gaelic football and camogie club located in Whitechurch on the north side of Cork city, incorporating the villages of Whitechurch, Carraig na bhFear and Rathpeacon.

In the short time since it was founded, the club has seen its membership swell to over 300, currently fielding teams ranging in age from Under-6 up to adult level.

Under the scheme – similar to that which proved successful last year when the Cork county award was presented to Riverstown Amateur Boxing Club, Glanmire – the presentation was made to the Club by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

Initiative

Now in its second year, the Texaco Support for Sport initiative sees an annual fund of €130,000 set aside for allocation in equal amounts of €5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis.

Of the clubs to receive funding this year nationally, €55,000 will be divided amongst eight Gaelic football clubs and three soccer clubs.

In addition, a further €50,000 will be shared equally amongst two basketball clubs, two tennis, two athletics, two rowing and two cricket clubs.

Further disbursements will see €25,000 being divided amongst five additional clubs – badminton, boxing, golf, hockey and rugby – all receiving €5,000 each.

Overseeing the adjudication process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan.

Entries to the Texaco Support for Sport 2023 initiative will open this Autumn.