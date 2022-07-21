Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 10:40

Another junior parkrun getting up and running in Cork

Cork Sports Partnership is working hard on having the new event kick off this September.
Children taking part in the Ballincollig Regional Park JUNIOR Parkrun, in partnership with VHI, on Sunday morning. Pic: Larry Cummins

Roisin Burke

A third junior parkrun is being set up in Cork.

Cork Sports Partnership is working hard on having the new event in Ballinlough, kick off this September.

The free-timed 2km event will take place in Ballinlough Park, in the Japanese Gardens adjacent to Gus Healy Pool.

The kiddie run will be taking place at 9.30am on Sunday mornings and it is aimed at children aged between 4 and 14 years of age. Pic; Larry Cummins
The kiddie run will be taking place at 9.30am on Sunday mornings and it is aimed at children aged between 4 and 14 years of age.

There are already two very popular junior parkruns in Cork, one in Cobh and the other in Ballincollig.

If you would like to get involved and help get the Ballinlough junior parkrun up and running then send an email to James Kirby at Cork Sports Partnership on jkirby@corksports.ie.

