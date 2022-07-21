Council to explore option of establishing a dedicated dog park in Cork town

MORE information on potentially establishing a dedicated dog park in Carrigaline has been sought by Cork County Council from their counterparts in Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown County Council.

The motion from Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath requesting that the Carrigaline Municipal District examine the possibility of providing a dedicated dog park in Carrigaline for dogs to play in a controlled environment under the supervision of their owners was unanimously passed by his colleagues at last Monday’s meeting.

Cllr McGrath said other local authorities have opened dog parks and they are ‘appreciated’.

“It is something that has been raised with me several times. Other local authorities have them. They are usually in large urban areas. I understand that they work well and are appreciated.”

Councillor McGrath said proper facilities for the many dog owners in the Carrigaline area need to be provided.

“Many people are dog owners, and we need to provide facilities for them. If we are not in a position to provide dog fouling bins across Carrigaline, a facility like this makes it easier for the council to maintain them and for owners who can let their dogs free and have proper facilities for disposing of waste.”

Cllr McGrath said an assessment is required on the cost and feasibility of this project before a potential site is identified.

“I have not identified an exact location. I wasn’t thinking of the Community Park as it is way too tight a space. It can’t be close to residential areas. I think we have several options in Carrigaline such as the Circus Field and the land that will become available off the Relief Road. There will have to be an assessment undertaken on the cost and feasibility of this and we then have to identify a suitable site. I’m asking that we carry out an initial feasibility study.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley, who seconded the motion, said: “Dog parks are great. It is a great idea. We do get a lot of complaints about dogs running around estates but if we had a dedicated space, it would be much appreciated by many dog owners.”

Fine Gael councillor Jack White said it would be a ‘sensible’ call for a town the size of Carrigaline.

Carrigaline Municipal District officer Carol Conway agreed it was a good idea. “We have asked Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown County Council for information on their dedicated dog park. If the feedback is positive and we have available space, we will revisit it and see what is possible.”