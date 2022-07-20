Council urged to replicate success of Cobh motorhome parking across the county 

CORK County Council is being urged to replicate the success of the Five-Foot Way car park in Cobh, which provides up to 30 berths for motorhomes, in other locations throughout County Cork.

Concerns were raised at a recent council meeting about the impact of motorhomes parking overnight near beaches in the county, which councillors said were taking up large amounts of parking spaces.

Labour councillor Cathal Rasmussen said the motorhome facility in Cobh, which runs throughout the year, has been a great success.

“People are coming from all over the country and from abroad to use the facility. It is considered one of the best in Ireland. It has been a great success. There is never any trouble there. It is located near everything, and all the amenities are there. We have 30 berths for camper vans in Cobh. The location is unreal. They pay a €10 fee into a meter for 24 hours. They can drive in and for that fee they get a berth, fresh water, and toilet facility,” he said.

Mr Rasmussen said all the money raised from the motorhome berths is reinvested in Cobh which ensures it is ‘win-win’ for everybody.

“The owners of the motorhomes get a safe and secure parking place, residents are kept happy, and the money raised goes back to be used in Cobh only. It is win-win for everybody.

“Any money raised goes back into improvements in Cobh. Before this was created, people were parking in places they should not have been really and causing congestion.

“It is run by the council. We resurfaced the whole car park, and it is all lined out properly. We put a new meter in recently which we are monitoring very carefully, and the compliance rate is extremely high,” he said.

“This was initiated by Cobh Town Council going back several years ago. We did it initially on a trial basis. Over the last few years, the Cobh MD has embraced it. We are open to improvements all the time. I would recommend any town to follow Cobh’s model,” he added.

Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy said he wants to see the model expanded.

“I want to see them located in all areas of Cork. The land in most cases is available. The council must be proactive and drive it on. We need to get them up and running for the summer of 2023,” he said.

File image from 2021 of campervans filling up the parking spaces on seafront at Garrylucas, Co. Cork. Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger

Mr Murphy said a solution needs to be found to suit the owners of motorhomes and residents which will ensure the problems endured in many Cork beaches this summer due to a lack of parking facilities are confined to history.

“It is a problem we need to solve. The council should have invested in this a long time ago. A solution needs to be found to suit all parties.

“The owners of the motorhomes deserve a better service in terms of water, sewerage, and electrical service,” he added

A spokesperson for Cork County Council told The Echo: “Cork County Council is currently examining the possibility of providing facilities in suitable locations.”