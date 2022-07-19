UCC project hoping to revolutionise Crohn's disease treatment awarded €5.4m in funding 

A University College Cork-led research project that seeks to revolutionise how Crohn’s disease is treated has been awarded €5.4 million in funding by the European Union (EU).

Crohn’s disease (CD) is a chronic inflammation of the intestine which affects up to three million people across Europe.

CD drastically impacts the quality of life of affected patients - and that of their families, friends, and caregivers. Most significantly, however, there is no satisfactory treatment.

Now GENEGUT, a four-year research project led by UCC's School of Pharmacy in partnership with APC Microbiome Ireland SFI Research Centre at UCC and funded by Horizon Europe, is to develop the first oral RNA-based therapy for ileal Crohn’s Disease.

GENEGUT’s aim is to develop a non-invasive, safe, effective, and targeted treatment that will be realised in the form of a first-in-class, orally administered RNA-based therapy.

This breakthrough RNA therapy will be developed using complementary technologies that selectively target inflamed intestinal cells that reside in specific regions of the small intestine.

The European Commission recently selected the GENEGUT research and innovation action for funding as one out of 84 submitted project proposals.

GENEGUT Project Coordinator, Professor Caitriona O’Driscoll, said that the multidisciplinary team in GENEGUT will pioneer the development of the next generation of therapeutics for the treatment of Crohn’s Disease by producing a patient-friendly orally administered RNA medicine.

“The project will span the preclinical to clinical space thus accelerating the clinical translation of orally available RNA therapeutics and ensuring early access of life-altering medicines for the patient. For these patients, this would be the first option to finally manage the chronic disease and lead a life of improved quality.”

Through a patient-centered approach, the project, coordinated by the School of Pharmacy at UCC, brings together the European Federation of Crohn's and Ulcerative Colitis Associations with renowned researchers, expert clinical scientists, SMEs and large pharma companies with expertise and patented technologies in global proteomics, nanotechnologies, novel biomaterials, multicellular models, drug delivery systems and production as well as innovation management, stakeholder involvement and science communication.