Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 18:58

UCC project hoping to revolutionise Crohn's disease treatment awarded €5.4m in funding 

CD drastically impacts the quality of life of affected patients, however, there is no satisfactory treatment.
UCC project hoping to revolutionise Crohn's disease treatment awarded €5.4m in funding 

Prof. Caitriona O’Driscoll Project Coordinator of GENEGUT and her team from the UCC’s School of Pharmacy and APC Microbiome Ireland. GENEGUT is a new innovative EU-funded research project changing the treatment paradigm for Crohn’s Disease patients with a new orally administered RNA-based advanced therapy (Left to right: Dr. Piotr Kowalski, Prof. Caitriona O’Driscoll, Dr. Joseph O’Shea, and Dr. Patrick O’Dwyer).

Breda Graham

A University College Cork-led research project that seeks to revolutionise how Crohn’s disease is treated has been awarded €5.4 million in funding by the European Union (EU).

Crohn’s disease (CD) is a chronic inflammation of the intestine which affects up to three million people across Europe. 

CD drastically impacts the quality of life of affected patients - and that of their families, friends, and caregivers. Most significantly, however, there is no satisfactory treatment.

Now GENEGUT, a four-year research project led by UCC's School of Pharmacy in partnership with APC Microbiome Ireland SFI Research Centre at UCC and funded by Horizon Europe, is to develop the first oral RNA-based therapy for ileal Crohn’s Disease.

GENEGUT’s aim is to develop a non-invasive, safe, effective, and targeted treatment that will be realised in the form of a first-in-class, orally administered RNA-based therapy.

This breakthrough RNA therapy will be developed using complementary technologies that selectively target inflamed intestinal cells that reside in specific regions of the small intestine.

The European Commission recently selected the GENEGUT research and innovation action for funding as one out of 84 submitted project proposals.

GENEGUT Project Coordinator, Professor Caitriona O’Driscoll, said that the multidisciplinary team in GENEGUT will pioneer the development of the next generation of therapeutics for the treatment of Crohn’s Disease by producing a patient-friendly orally administered RNA medicine.

“The project will span the preclinical to clinical space thus accelerating the clinical translation of orally available RNA therapeutics and ensuring early access of life-altering medicines for the patient. For these patients, this would be the first option to finally manage the chronic disease and lead a life of improved quality.” 

Through a patient-centered approach, the project, coordinated by the School of Pharmacy at UCC, brings together the European Federation of Crohn's and Ulcerative Colitis Associations with renowned researchers, expert clinical scientists, SMEs and large pharma companies with expertise and patented technologies in global proteomics, nanotechnologies, novel biomaterials, multicellular models, drug delivery systems and production as well as innovation management, stakeholder involvement and science communication.

Read More

CUH records highest number of people waiting on trolleys today

More in this section

Architect designing a commercial building Plans approved for almost 200 apartments in Cork suburb
FILE PHOTO The AIB group, which includes EBS, is expected to be hit with a record fine from the Central Bank for it's part in th Almost half of all AIB branches in Cork to go cashless
Mitchelstown homes to get DIY SOS treatment in 'Big Build for Ukraine' Mitchelstown homes to get DIY SOS treatment in 'Big Build for Ukraine'
cork healthucc
<p>Missing from the house was a safe containing more than €24,000 in cash, and second safe – a child’s safe - containing a quantity of coins. Stock image </p>

Safe containing €24k in cash stolen from Cork city home this week 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more