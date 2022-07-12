'It is a major issue': Anger at motorhome intrusion at Cork beaches

Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 09:22

At a council meeting yesterday, Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy said he was “inundated” with calls from constituents saying the beaches in his locality on Sunday were taken up with motorhomes.
File image from 2021 of campervans filling up the parking spaces on seafront at Garrylucas, Co. Cork. Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger

John Bohane

Concerns have been raised at Cork County Council about motorhomes parking overnight and taking up large amounts of parking spaces at beaches over the weekend.

“The beach is packed with motorhomes,” said Mr Murphy. “I have no problem with motorhomes coming into the beaches, but motorhomes took up about 90% of Garrylucas beach on Sunday. 

"There was very little, if any, parking space for any car. They move there the night before and they obstruct the whole view of Garrylucas beach.

“It is a major issue. I have been inundated with calls. We should do something to prevent motorhomes taking up that amount of the beach.”

Fine Gael colleague Maria O’Sullivan said there is also a safety consideration.

“The biggest problem is the huge safety issue with kids,” she said. “The camper vans are parked alongside the beach, and you have children running from behind the camper vans. Cars are coming along and there will be an accident. 

"Even if we looked at signage asking for the camper vans to park at the other side of the road, so the beach side is free. It would take away the risk of an accident.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said he would like to see something like the facility provided in Cobh for motorhomes.

“It is an issue,” he said. “There are facilities provided for motorhomes in Cobh along the waterfront. We have to provide the facilities for motorhomes. In the Carrigaline MD we have no facilities whatsoever. Unless we provide facilities, we are going to have scenarios like this.”

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said there is no “immediate” solution to the problem.

“Motorhomes are absolutely welcome. The issue and particularly with Garretstown and Garrylucas is, where do we get the land to enable us to provide a facility down there. 

"We are having the matter looked at, not just there but through our tourism section. We don’t have an immediate solution to it unfortunately.”

Mr Murphy said a solution needs to be found for next summer.

“I think it is about time that we as a council look seriously at this problem,” he said. “We have to provide parking in some areas. In other countries they are forced to park in parking areas provided by the council. If the signs go up about overnight parking they should be adhered to, and we should enforce them. It is too late for this summer. We need to improve this situation and have a plan in action for next year in all areas.”

