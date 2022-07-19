Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 08:30

'A BBQ still lighting was put into the bin at Church Bay recently': Household waste being disposed of at public beach bins

Local councillor Audrey Buckley took to social media to plead with the public to stop using the bins for household waste, fearing the removal of the bins by the council.
'A BBQ still lighting was put into the bin at Church Bay recently': Household waste being disposed of at public beach bins

Overflowing bins with bags of rubbish left behind at picturesque Myrtleville. File image from 2020. Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger

Roisin Burke

Coastal communities are calling on people to stop using the beach bins for domestic waste.

Cork County Council put large green bins at the beaches in Crosshaven and the Carrigaline district to help minimise littering on the coastal amenities. However, a Cork councillor said some individuals are using the large bins to dispose of their own domestic rubbish.

Local councillor Audrey Buckley took to social media to plead with the public to stop using the bins for household waste, fearing the removal of the bins by the council.

“The council have put in large green bins on our beaches for the summer months.

“There is an issue with people using them for their household rubbish and hence why they are overflowing days before they are due to be picked up.

“The council ground staff are doing a great job, but the amount of litter some days being dumped is ridiculous.

“Please stop using the green bins for your household waste.

“The last thing we want is for them to be removed.”

The councillor also asked people to be careful with their waste after a smouldering BBQ was put in a bin, causing it to alight.

“A BBQ still lighting was put into the bin at Church Bay beach [recently], the fire brigade arrived in time before the whole bin went up in flames.”

The local Fianna Fáil Councillor outlined the local schedule undertaken by the council.

“The public toilets are cleaned twice a day. Fountainstown has a weekly collection, Myrtleville, Rocky Bay, Roberts Cove, Church Bay, Crosshaven all have a weekly collection,” Ms Buckley said.

Read More

Volunteers clear over 30kg of litter from a West Cork beach

More in this section

Applications open for dozens of cost rental city centre homes Applications open for dozens of cost rental city centre homes
'All other appointments delayed': Concern as patients told CUH eye care for urgent cases only 'All other appointments delayed': Concern as patients told CUH eye care for urgent cases only
'It's scary what can happen': Cork man calls on primary school livesaving knowledge to make dramatic beach rescue 'It's scary what can happen': Cork man calls on primary school livesaving knowledge to make dramatic beach rescue
cork beacheslitter
Heatwave leaves four Cork areas at risk of drought 

Heatwave leaves four Cork areas at risk of drought 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more