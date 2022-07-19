'A BBQ still lighting was put into the bin at Church Bay recently': Household waste being disposed of at public beach bins

Coastal communities are calling on people to stop using the beach bins for domestic waste.

Cork County Council put large green bins at the beaches in Crosshaven and the Carrigaline district to help minimise littering on the coastal amenities. However, a Cork councillor said some individuals are using the large bins to dispose of their own domestic rubbish.

Local councillor Audrey Buckley took to social media to plead with the public to stop using the bins for household waste, fearing the removal of the bins by the council.

“The council have put in large green bins on our beaches for the summer months.

“There is an issue with people using them for their household rubbish and hence why they are overflowing days before they are due to be picked up.

“The council ground staff are doing a great job, but the amount of litter some days being dumped is ridiculous.

“Please stop using the green bins for your household waste.

“The last thing we want is for them to be removed.”

The councillor also asked people to be careful with their waste after a smouldering BBQ was put in a bin, causing it to alight.

“A BBQ still lighting was put into the bin at Church Bay beach [recently], the fire brigade arrived in time before the whole bin went up in flames.”

The local Fianna Fáil Councillor outlined the local schedule undertaken by the council.

“The public toilets are cleaned twice a day. Fountainstown has a weekly collection, Myrtleville, Rocky Bay, Roberts Cove, Church Bay, Crosshaven all have a weekly collection,” Ms Buckley said.