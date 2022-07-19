Volunteers clear over 30kg of litter from a West Cork beach

A GROUP of volunteers collected over 30kg of litter from Inchydoney beach in just one hour over the weekend.

Volunteers from all around Cork came out on Saturday to take part in Clean Coasts and Fáilte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way Community Clean-up of Inchydoney beach.

Clean Coasts was joined by several members of the local community, including Clonakilty Tidy Towns, Men’s Shed, and local Clean Coasts groups.

The events were created by Clean Coasts as part of its summertime Enjoy and Protect campaign, with support from Fáilte Ireland, with the overall aim to raise awareness about keeping marine and wildlife spaces clean for locals and tourists alike to enjoy and admire.

Clean Coasts coastal communities manager Sinead McCoy said that the clean-up events across the country will ensure popular bathing spots are litter-free for all to enjoy.

In addition to the clean-up and a talk, a survey about the Wild Atlantic Way was completed by volunteers, who had the chance to offer suggestions for improving the Wild Atlantic Way experience.

The suggestions from these surveys will be implemented by both Clean Coasts and Fáilte Ireland in their future events concerning the Wild Atlantic Way.

“We are extremely grateful for the participants’ insight and feedback which will help us at Clean Coasts provide the most effective and functional clean-up events for volunteers and groups within these areas,” said Ms McCoy.

Fáilte Ireland planning and environment manager Shane Dineen said that the event allowed for engagement with local Cork communities along the Wild Atlantic Way.

“Initiatives such as this allow for the sharing of ideas and collaboration with our local communities and ensure that they are at the centre of any decision-making around tourism affecting the place where they live,” said Mr Dineen.