Sun shines on Cork lotto winner as they collect €500k winnings

The sun was shining down on National Lottery HQ on this week as two separate winners from Cork and Dublin picked up a combined €1 million in prizes which they won in EuroMillions Plus draws.

The Cork winner, who wishes to remain private, scooped the €500,000 top prize in the EuroMillions plus draw on Friday July 1. They purchased their winning quick-pick ticket at the Lidl store on Mount Argus Road, Churchfield, Co. Cork.

Also claiming a substantial prize from Lottery HQ on Monday was a Dublin player won the top prize of €500,000 in the EuroMillions plus draw. The winner, who also wishes to keep their win private, purchased their winning quick pick ticket at Centra, Bonnington Hotel, Swords Road, Dublin 9.

Tuesday's draw

Meanwhile, excitement is already building throughout the country as Tuesday’s EuroMillions remains capped at an incredible €230 million which is the largest jackpot amount ever seen in a European lottery.

The jackpot will again remain capped at €230 million for up to one further draw with the additional funds that would have gone to the jackpot now flowing down to the next prize tier with a winner.

If the jackpot is still not won after the fifth draw at the cap this Friday, the full value of the jackpot will flow down to the next tier with a prize winner.

The National Lottery are urging players who are dreaming of becoming Ireland’s newest multi-millionaire to purchase their tickets early. EuroMillions players are reminded that tickets can be purchased in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.30pm cut-off time for sales on Tuesday evening.