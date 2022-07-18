Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 13:49

Sun shines on Cork lotto winner as they collect €500k winnings

The Cork winner purchased their winning quick-pick ticket at the Lidl store on Mount Argus Road, Churchfield.
Sun shines on Cork lotto winner as they collect €500k winnings

The sun was shining down on National Lottery HQ on this week as two separate winners from Cork and Dublin picked up a combined €1 million in prizes which they won in EuroMillions Plus draws.    

Echo reporter

The sun was shining down on National Lottery HQ on this week as two separate winners from Cork and Dublin picked up a combined €1 million in prizes which they won in EuroMillions Plus draws.    

The Cork winner, who wishes to remain private, scooped the €500,000 top prize in the EuroMillions plus draw on Friday July 1. They purchased their winning quick-pick ticket at the Lidl store on Mount Argus Road, Churchfield, Co. Cork.

Also claiming a substantial prize from Lottery HQ on Monday was a Dublin player won the top prize of €500,000 in the EuroMillions plus draw. The winner, who also wishes to keep their win private, purchased their winning quick pick ticket at Centra, Bonnington Hotel, Swords Road, Dublin 9.

Tuesday's draw

Meanwhile, excitement is already building throughout the country as Tuesday’s EuroMillions remains capped at an incredible €230 million which is the largest jackpot amount ever seen in a European lottery.

The jackpot will again remain capped at €230 million for up to one further draw with the additional funds that would have gone to the jackpot now flowing down to the next prize tier with a winner. 

If the jackpot is still not won after the fifth draw at the cap this Friday, the full value of the jackpot will flow down to the next tier with a prize winner.  

The National Lottery are urging players who are dreaming of becoming Ireland’s newest multi-millionaire to purchase their tickets early. EuroMillions players are reminded that tickets can be purchased in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.30pm cut-off time for sales on Tuesday evening.  

Read More

ALDI launches new reverse vending machine at another of its Cork stores

More in this section

Dog found in Mallow by members of An Garda Síochána Dog found in Mallow by members of An Garda Síochána
'When I got to the top it was emotional': Cork mum with MS conquers Carrauntoohil 'When I got to the top it was emotional': Cork mum with MS conquers Carrauntoohil
ALDI launches new reverse vending machine at another of its Cork stores ALDI launches new reverse vending machine at another of its Cork stores
lotto
<p>A sun smart sign about sun protection. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

People of Cork reminded to keep cool and stay hydrated in high temperatures

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more