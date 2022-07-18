Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 13:32

Watermains works in Schull to start this week but will pause for regatta

Working with Cork County Council, Irish Water is replacing the aging mains from Schull’s Main St to the junction of Colla Road and Barry’s Road.
Works to upgrade the watermains in Schull will get under way this week. However, Irish Water has advised residents that the works will be paused during the upcoming Calves Week Regatta.

Mary Corcoran

A stop-go traffic-management system will be in place until Friday, July 29, but, in order to ensure locals enjoy the regatta without any traffic disruptions, works will come to a halt that evening and not recommence until Monday, August 8.

Irish Water’s regional lead, Steven Blennerhassett, said the project in Schull will ensure that locals are not inconvenienced by regular bursts and the works will safeguard the area’s water supply.

“We’re also cognisant of the importance of the regatta to the area and we have arranged with Ward and Burke Limited, the contractor carrying out the works on our behalf, to ensure there’s a break in works to coincide with the event.”

When the essential work recommences a road closure will be necessary until Friday, August 26. South-bound traffic is recommended to proceed west to Corthna and take Barry’s Road to Colla Road/Barry’s Road junction. Access for local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

The essential works may also require some short-term water interruptions, but customers will be given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice of same.

Customers with questions about the project can call Irish Water on 1800 278 278.

