Outrage as Cork northside preschool prepares to close its doors; protest planned for today

Speaking to, Julie Goldsmith, whose daughter Ada is in the school, said parents on the northside are now struggling to find alternative preschools.
“Basically, we just got a letter last Monday morning to say the school would not be reopening on August 30, which is weird because [the kids] met their new teachers three weeks ago, they got to see the new classroom they were going to. We had no inkling of any of this happening,” she said.
“The teachers were blindsided to it as well... they had only found out on the Thursday previous... they got a phone call to come for a meeting and told that their jobs were gone, that the school wasn’t reopening,” she continued.
Ms Goldsmith said funding issues and difficulties in maintaining a Board of Management were cited as the reasons for the closure.
She said the closure will affect 29 children, 11 from the junior class who were to move into the senior class and 18 who were due to start in the junior class.