Kayaker paddling length of Cork coast for local charity 

A sea kayaker is currently paddling the entire Cork coastline in order to fundraise for a great local cause.

The 200 – 300 km solo expedition is being undertaken by Jon Hynes in aid of the cancer support service, Cork ARC House

Jon, who works with the Kinsale Outdoor Education Centre and is a member of the Kinsale RNLI, has a personal connection to the charity. He said it was a “key support” for his wife Alayne when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019.

Alayne is healthy and well now after undergoing chemotherapy and other treatments and Jon decided to kayak from the Cork/Kerry border to the Cork/Waterford border, by sea, to give back to the place that assisted Alayne’s recovery,

The lengthy expedition began on Wednesday and, speaking to The Echo from Sherkin Island, Jon estimated it would take him seven days to reach his destination in Youghal.

The view from Jon's kayak at Crow Head.

“The first leg was around the Mizen Peninsula, it was a long open water stretch so I wanted to get that done during the weather window we are currently experiencing. I did 57km in eight and a half hours.”

Jon also kayaks on Tuesdays and Thursdays with a group of women called ‘Ladies who Launch’. The group is made up of women who are in recovery from breast cancer and they are hopefully going to finish the final leg of the journey to Youghal alongside Jon.

“When I’m out at sea, kayaking, I think of the people that are going through treatment, going through chemo and radiation, and I remember that kayaking is nothing compared to what they go through. It’s a big motivator.”

Jon Hynes is currently kayaking the coastline of Cork to raise funds for charity.

The 49-year-old, who has been kayaking for the past 39 years, said he knows some people have reservations about his trip, but he emphasized, ‘this is not his first rodeo.’

“In 2015, I kayaked all around Ireland, and I love Cork deeply, especially the coastline, it is a celebration trip.”

The Limerick native, who lives with his wife and their two teenage daughters in Garretstown, said his wife is a constant inspiration to him.

“I’m in constant amazement of Alayne. The challenge of chemotherapy, what she went through, it’s just incredible.”

Jon said the main motivation for his kayaking trip is to raise awareness and money for his charity of choice.

“Alayne is doing well.

"Anyone who gets a cancer diagnosis goes through a traumatic experience, but the HSE units in Cork are exceptional and Cork ARC House is a key part of her recovery.”

Jon’s fundraiser is open for donations at gofundme.com.