Charity fundraiser sees man paddleboard Cork to Cobh 

A Canadian Man will be paddleboarding from Cork City to Cobh on Thursday to raise money for the Irish Youth Foundation (IYF).

Matt Brickman, a photographer and videographer, hopes to channel the money raised through the IYF to support a Cork-based youth programme.

The paddle down the River Lee to Cobh is symbolic for Matt as his grandfather departed for North America from Cobh in 1948.

Mr Brickman said: “My grandfather passed away in 2012. In one of my final conversations with him, he repeatedly asked me to take him back to Ireland. He squeezed my hand and looked up at me with a longing in his eyes, almost a desperation, to return to Ireland. Although I couldn’t take him back to Ireland, this resonated with me and I made a pact with myself that, when I was able, I would return to Ireland more often, and somehow find a way to spread his spirit around Ireland once again.

“That’s what this paddle is all about and I am so happy to be supporting the Irish Youth Foundation to keep his spirit alive and help to level the playing field for children and young people in Ireland living in disadvantaged circumstances.

“I’ve just loved my time in Cork so far. My first paddle and hike were around Kinsale Harbour which were just stunning.”

Lucy Masterson, IYF CEO said: “We’re honoured that Matt has chosen to support the IYF through his journey around Ireland. His story really resonated with us and the funding he will raise will help us to level the playing field for more young people. As we face into a cost-of-living crisis our most vulnerable young people are once again being left behind.

"Funds like those Matt is raising help us to ensure they are given a fair shot in breaking the cycle of poverty.”

Matt’s journey has also taken him to Kinsale Harbour, Lough Derg, the Burren, and Lough Muck.