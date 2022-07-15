Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 14:52

€40,000 sports area opens in Crosshaven

The multi-use games area provides basketball and soccer facilities free of charge to children and adolescents.
The Mayor of Co Cork Danny Collins with Crosshaven basketball team members, along with Carol Conway, senior staff officer, Cork County Council, and Audrey Buckley, Fianna Fáil councillor, at the launch of a new multi-use games area at Camden Crosshaven. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan

John Bohane

A €40,000 multi-use games area has been opened in Crosshaven.

Danny Collins, county mayor, cut the ribbon on the outdoor sports facility for young people.

Mr Collins said the new facility will be a social outlet.

“I am delighted to launch this fantastic new outdoor project and to see it has been so enthusiastically welcomed by the Crosshaven community,” Mr Collins said.

“The village has a fantastic playground suitable for younger children and this facility provides an outlet for older children and young people. It is so important for young people to have a free and safe space for a kickabout or to play basketball and this space offers just that,” he added.

Chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said the outdoor sports facility is one of several development projects that have been completed in the Crosshaven area.

“The new multi-use games area is just one in a series of developments in Crosshaven,” Mr Collins said. “The games area is adjacent to the Camden-to-Graball Bay trail, which was upgraded earlier this year.

“That trail connects to the Point Road and on towards the heart of the village trail.

“With the assistance of government-department grant-funding sources, Cork County Council has been able to carry out improvements to the trails and recreation amenities about Crosshaven to promote an active lifestyle for residents and visitors alike,” he added.

The outdoor sports facility was funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media, via the Sports Capital Funding Programme and Cork County Council.

Also present at the launch of the MUGA were members of the Crosshaven boys’ and Crosshaven girls’ basketball teams, as well as elected members of Cork County Council’s Carrigaline Municipal District.

