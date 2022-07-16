Sat, 16 Jul, 2022 - 07:00

Indian dance steps into the spotlight in Cork

Aatma Indian Dance Troupe launched under the theme of Navarasa which translates as “nine human emotions.”
Dr. Lekha Menon Margassery- who works as a Technical officer at the School of Microbiology in UCC, at the launch of Aatma-a new Indian Dance Troupe at UCC. Photo by Stephen Bean

Sarah Horgan

A NEW dance troupe launched at the Aula Maxima in UCC has been described as the first of its kind in Ireland showcasing diverse Indian dance styles from Indian folk to Bollywood.

Indian classical dance forms included Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak; Indian folk dances: Garba, Dandiya, and Bihu styles.

Dancers also showcased Lezim and Bollywood moves Aatma was founded by Dr Lekha Menon Margassery, who works as a Technical officer at the School of Microbiology in UCC, in 2018.

A Bharatanatyam dancer herself, Dr Menon created the group to offer UCC’s Indian students and alumni a chance to pursue their passion in dance.

The group has since been broadened to include members of the wider community.

It now boasts members from all walks of life including a number of frontline workers.

Launch

Their recent launch saw Cork’s dance community come together with groups such as Making Moves, UCC Staff Dance Society, and Irish dancers from Mary McCarthy School of Irish Dancing all turning out to show their support.

The group was flooded with messages of support ahead of their launch including one from the Ambassador of India to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra whose letter was read aloud at the event.

Chief guests present on the evening included Green Party councillor, Colette Finn, UCC vice-president of Teaching and Learning Prof Paul Mc Sweeney, and Cork-based Pakistani-born visual artist Amna Walayat.

The event raised a total of €505 for the charity Cork Penny Dinners through Go Fund Me.

Readers can find out more about the dance troupe on social media by visiting https://www.facebook.com/aatmadance/

The organisation is now taking booking for various events.

Those interested in making bookings can email aatmadancecork@gmail.com

