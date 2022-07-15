Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 11:56

Rejoice! Cork city's third parkrun kicks off this weekend

In recent months, the popular park now has a new pedestrian entrance.
The event kicks off at 9.30am on Saturday and the timed run begins around the main entrance to the park.

Roisin Burke

The long-awaited return of the Tramore Valley parkrun is here as organisers have announced the free timed event will go ahead this weekend.

The parkrun originally ran from September 2015 to January 2016 before being cancelled by Cork City Council due to a lack of pedestrian access to the park which led to parking and road access problems.

In recent months, the popular park now has a new pedestrian entrance via Half Moon Lane.

This new entrance, along with the walkway entrance by Douglas and the main entrance off the N27 South Link Road hopes to alleviate the traffic congestion to the event.

Parkrunners are encouraged to use the two walkways leading to the park to attend the first Tramore Valley parkrun of 2022.

The event kicks off at 9.30am on Saturday and the timed run begins around the main entrance to the park.

For more information, check out the Tramore Valley parkrun website: https://www.parkrun.ie/tramorevalley/.
For more information, check out the Tramore Valley parkrun website: https://www.parkrun.ie/tramorevalley/. Pic; Larry Cummins

For more information, check out the Tramore Valley parkrun website.

