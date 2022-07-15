Iberdrola environmental report a step towards offshore wind project off Cork and Waterford coast

DP Energy and global energy leader Iberdrola have published an Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) scoping report for their proposed Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park off the coast of Cork and Waterford. Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park has the potential to be an up to 1,000 MW (1GW) floating offshore wind project.

The scoping report sets out the proposed scope of, and methodology for use in the preparation of, the future EIAR for Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park which will outline the potential effects that the project could have on the surrounding onshore and offshore environment.

Consultation on the scoping report is now open until September 21.

From July 18, a copy of the report is available for review at Carrigaline Library, City Hall, Cork City Library, Cork County Offices in Boycetown Carrigaline, Knockraha Community Hall, Midleton County Council offices, Midleton Garda Station, Youghal County Council, and Youghal Library.

DP Energy entered into a joint venture with Iberdrola in February 2021 for a 3GW pipeline of offshore wind projects, including the Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park.

As one of the world’s largest renewable energy producers, Iberdrola has substantial experience in offshore wind development and importantly, shares DP Energy’s commitment to a sustainable and ethical approach to development.

Marine Energy Park

Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park is currently in its early development stage, with ecology surveys underway and site investigations being planned.

Based on high-level modelling, it is estimated that Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park could generate enough clean renewable electricity to supply up to one million homes annually.

The project, programmed to be operational by 2030, has potential to significantly contribute to Ireland’s national targets for renewable energy generation for 2030 and beyond.

Boundaries for the proposed Inis Ealga project.

DP Energy’s consenting and environment manager, Edwina White, said: “Publication of the EIAR scoping report for Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park is a significant milestone on the path to eventual preparation of a development permission application for the project, supported by a robust and fitting EIAR. We look forward to engaging with all project stakeholders on the proposed approach to the EIAR set out in this EIAR Scoping Report.”

Iberdrola’s offshore development senior project manager, Declan McMahon, said that offshore wind has “a positive role to play in Ireland’s energy transition and in creating economic opportunities”.