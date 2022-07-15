Rammed earth building to be constructed in Cork park

A first is happening at Tramore Valley Park as a rammed earth public building is being created by Fuinneamh Workshop Architects and Structural Engineering Advisors Ltd.

Fuinneamh Workshop Architects and Civil and Structural Engineering Advisors Ltd were the winners of the international KinShip EcoLab Design and Build Competition.

The winning team, includes Wiseman Construction Ltd. and students at UCC and MTU, will create an architecturally innovative and sustainable temporary structure in Tramore Valley Park.

The initiative is part of The KinShip Project by artists LennonTaylor with Cork City Council and local partners supported by the Creative Ireland ‘Creative Climate Action’ fund.

The winning design, titled “den talamh”, will see the construction of what is believed to be the first public building using rammed earth in Ireland. Construction begins this month and will be completed in Autumn. The EcoLab will be launched with a programme of ecologically-themed events in October 2022.

The EcoLab will feature a hipped roof and will provide a meeting point and a shelter for future activities in Tramore Valley Park that promote kinship with our natural world.

Seán Antóin Ó Muirí, Lead Architect at Fuinneamh Workshop Architects said: “The building seeks to frame a view to Carroll’s Bog, a wetlands area rich with bio-diversity located in Tramore Valley Park within Cork city. The process of “compacting earth” albeit above ground, resonates with the recent history of site use as a landfill, in creating a compacted landscape.”

Members of the public are invited to propose their own activities by getting in touch with kinshipapplications@gmail.com.

The concept for the project, “den talamh”, refers to the idea that materials come from the ground and ultimately return to the ground and so, should be considered for their environmental impact. Primary building materials proposed for this project; earth, wood and reed have been selected for their regenerative qualities and reuse capabilities. The use of reeds in the thatched roof alludes to the reed plant of the bog on the site.

Alongside the construction of the EcoLab, The KinShip Project will continue to host Artists on Placement at Tramore Valley Park and facilitate walks, talks and workshops including demonstrations in rammed earth building technique, wooden roofing and thatching.

For information about past and upcoming KinShip events go to https://www.corkcity.ie/en/kinship/