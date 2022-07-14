‘We had youngsters who were bullied and beaten after school’: Teenagers turn to crime victim support services

Sally Hanlon, director of Support After Crime Services on Anglesea St in Cork, said the organisation had been dealing with young people who were physically assaulted after school.
The assaults took place outside of school hours and away from school grounds.
However, Ms Hanlon remarked that the attacks had been premeditated, with meticulous planning during school hours.
She is now calling on schools to take accountability to prevent such crimes and keep young people safe.
Another concern she raised centred around the use of technology during attacks — including recording them on mobile devices. She added that while physical injuries might heal, the emotional scarring runs deep.
“We had youngsters who were bullied and beaten after school,” Ms Hanlon said.
“While they were OK medically, the emotional impact was very severe.
