Stark warning from Cork nurses: 'Delivering care in overcrowded environments is not safe'

Liam Conway, industrial relations officer with the INMO’s Cork office, warned that “delivering care in overcrowded environments is not safe”.
In Cork, almost 100 patients were hospitalised with Covid-19 as of Monday night, with 60 confirmed cases at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and 38 at Mercy University Hospital (MUH).
As of 8am yesterday, 87 people were waiting on trolleys in Cork hospitals, with 59 in CUH’s emergency department (ED) and 22 in MUH.
In Bantry General Hospital, where visitation restrictions remain in place, six patients were waiting for a bed.
In light of such overcrowding and an increase in Covid hospitalisations, nurses and midwives are calling for the reintroduction of mask-wearing in indoor and congregated settings and Covid screening on arrival to all hospitals when patients present at the ED or for same-day admission for elective care.
“It makes little sense to us that only those who are symptomatic in hospitals are being tested, this is leading to cross contamination of the virus unnecessarily in our hospitals,” said INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha.