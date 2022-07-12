Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 12:47

Strict visiting restrictions in force at Cork hospital amid high levels of Covid-19 among inpatients

Visiting in the main hospital will be facilitated on compassionate grounds only. 
Management at the hospital said that having considered the high inpatient levels of Covid-19, it had taken the difficult decision to continue with visiting restrictions in order to protect patients, their relatives and staff.

Echo reporter

Strict visiting restrictions are to be maintained at a Cork hospital amid a high volume of Covid-19 levels among inpatients.

Management at Bantry General Hospital said that having considered the high inpatient levels of Covid-19, it had taken the difficult decision to continue with visiting restrictions in order to protect patients, their relatives and staff.

Strict visiting restrictions are to be maintained at the hospital. Picture Denis Minihane.
“Visiting in the main hospital will be facilitated on compassionate grounds only, to be agreed with the ward manager and relevant consultant in advance of visiting. All visiting arrangements will be reviewed weekly,” a spokesperson said.

They added: “Bantry General Hospital empathises with and understands that this announcement will make it difficult for many families, however our priority is to continue to keep your loved ones safe while in the care of BGH, as well maintain the safety and wellbeing of staff at the hospital.

“BGH would like to extend a very sincere ‘thank you’ in anticipation of the public’s co-operation with these arrangements.”

