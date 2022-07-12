New home and garden store to open in Cork

Galway-based McD's Garden and Home are hiring locally ahead of opening its new store in Cork.

The home and garden store will soon open in Dripsey, with “a truly exceptional, driven and proven Store Manager and a Horticulture Team Lead” required to join the team.

It's understood it will be located at Griffin's.

In March 2021, Margaret Griffin announced that she was stepping back from the business and new management were expected to take over the business.

McD’s has been providing shoppers with a variety of products for over a decade, with over 20,000 quality products available, catering for any home or garden improvements.

There are already two stores in Galway, McD’s at the Green Loughrea which opened in 2009, and its store in Galway city, McD’s at Galway Crystal which opened in 2020.

