Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 13:05

New home and garden store to open in Cork

The home and garden store will soon open in Dripsey, Co Cork.
New home and garden store to open in Cork

Galway-based McD's Garden and Home is hiring locally ahead of opening its new store in Cork.

Breda Graham

Galway-based McD's Garden and Home are hiring locally ahead of opening its new store in Cork.

The home and garden store will soon open in Dripsey, with “a truly exceptional, driven and proven Store Manager and a Horticulture Team Lead” required to join the team.

It's understood it will be located at Griffin's.

In March 2021, Margaret Griffin announced that she was stepping back from the business and new management were expected to take over the business.

McD’s has been providing shoppers with a variety of products for over a decade, with over 20,000 quality products available, catering for any home or garden improvements.

There are already two stores in Galway, McD’s at the Green Loughrea which opened in 2009, and its store in Galway city, McD’s at Galway Crystal which opened in 2020.

For more information on McD's open positions click here
and for any questions contact hiring@mcds.ie.

Read More

'It is a major issue': Anger at motorhome intrusion at Cork beaches

More in this section

City councillors vote to sell site on Cork’s historic Cornmarket Street City councillors vote to sell site on Cork’s historic Cornmarket Street
'It is a major issue': Anger at motorhome intrusion at Cork beaches 'It is a major issue': Anger at motorhome intrusion at Cork beaches
Volvo Cork Week regatta returns to Crosshaven Volvo Cork Week regatta returns to Crosshaven
<p>Management at the hospital said that having considered the high inpatient levels of Covid-19, it had taken the difficult decision to continue with visiting restrictions in order to protect patients, their relatives and staff.</p>

Strict visiting restrictions in force at Cork hospital amid high levels of Covid-19 among inpatients

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more