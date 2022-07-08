Cork's Tabor Group received more than 1,000 calls from people seeking support in 2021 

TABOR Group received more than 1,000 calls from people seeking support last year, with alcohol continuing to be the main challenge for those looking for help.

Figures in relation to the number of presentations to the Cork-based group, one of the country’s leading providers of residential addiction treatment services, were given during a recent presentation to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Health during a discussion on addiction services.

Tabor Group clinical director Mick Devine said the organisation completed more than 300 initial assessments and admitted more than 200 people last year to its two treatment service centres.

These centres are Tabor Lodge in Belgooly and Tabor Fellowship at Spur Hill.

The group offer residential treatment services and community-based addiction treatment programmes to men and women over the age of 18 who are struggling with addiction to alcohol, drugs and gambling.

Speaking to the Oireachtas Committee, Mr Devine said alcohol continues to be the main challenge for those seeking help from Tabor Group.

“In 2021, 49% of the people who were admitted to our programme cited alcohol as the main substance of addiction.

“We are seeing continued growth in the numbers presenting with poly-addiction, which involves addiction to many substances.

“Alcohol is usually central but illicit substances are part of the addiction profile of more people attending for treatment, especially those aged between 18 and 35.

“Last year, 32% of those who accessed treatment at Tabor Group said alcohol and other substances comprised the profile of their addictions,” he said.

In 2021, under the leadership of the group’s senior counsellor, Mr Devine said the group introduced and completed the first full year of its integrated recovery programme at Tabor Fellowship.

“This is a milestone for the Tabor Group. It involves us offering a 12-week residential programme that is open to men and women who have complex needs, including mental health challenges, poly-addiction, cross-addiction, and a history of previous treatment and relapse, as well as challenges relating to coping and living skills,” he explained.

Tabor Group also provides a dedicated family support service.

On average the organisation get five calls a week from family members and loved ones who are seeking support.