Hundreds take to the water in Cork city for first Lee Swim in two years

Hundreds of swimmers took to the waters of the River Lee in Cork city today, taking part in the Vibes and Scribes Lee Swim.
Video by Larry Cummins
Returning after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, the event saw 500 people take part in the event which sold out in just three days this year.
The 2km swim kicked off at 3pm outside the Mercy Hospital and finished at the Clayton Hotel in the city centre.
The event was sponsored by Vibes and Scribes and was organised by a committee with help from the Cork Lions Club.
Some of those to take home wins today included Finnian Neville who took home the men’s wetsuit trophy, Riana Nedan who was the winner of the women’s wetsuit trophy, Claire O'Dwyer was the winner of the Denis Oliviere trophy, Jane Jolly took home the Denis O’Brien trophy and Blackwater Tri Club was the winner of the Tadhg Philpott trophy.
In attendance was Deputy Lord Mayor Damien Boyle who presented prizes at the prize-giving ceremony of the event.