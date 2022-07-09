Hundreds take to the water in Cork city for first Lee Swim in two years

Hundreds of swimmers took to the waters of the River Lee in Cork city today, taking part in the Vibes and Scribes Lee Swim.

Video by Larry Cummins

Returning after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, the event saw 500 people take part in the event which sold out in just three days this year.

Paul Twohig, Celso Lemos and Denis O'Regan at the finish of the Vibes & Scribes Lee Swim 2022 at North Mall, Cork City on Saturday 9th July 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins.

The 2km swim kicked off at 3pm outside the Mercy Hospital and finished at the Clayton Hotel in the city centre.

Mallow Tri Club members at the finish of the Vibes & Scribes Lee Swim 2022 at North Mall, Cork City on Saturday 9th July 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins.

The event was sponsored by Vibes and Scribes and was organised by a committee with help from the Cork Lions Club.

Mighty Penguins......The Neville family from Clonakilty who took part in the swim, pictured at the finish of the Vibes & Scribes Lee Swim 2022 at North Mall, Cork City on Saturday 9th July 2022. Dad Tom Neville of Cork Surf Lifesvaing with Grattan, Isaac and Isabelle of Penguin Swimming Club, and Finian. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Some of those to take home wins today included Finnian Neville who took home the men’s wetsuit trophy, Riana Nedan who was the winner of the women’s wetsuit trophy, Claire O'Dwyer was the winner of the Denis Oliviere trophy, Jane Jolly took home the Denis O’Brien trophy and Blackwater Tri Club was the winner of the Tadhg Philpott trophy.

Patrick Corkery from Dublin completes another Lee swim at the finish of the Vibes & Scribes Lee Swim 2022 at North Mall, Cork City on Saturday 9th July 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins.

In attendance was Deputy Lord Mayor Damien Boyle who presented prizes at the prize-giving ceremony of the event.