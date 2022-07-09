Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 10:38

'People are mad to get in the water': Lee Swim set to return in glorious sunshine today

“I swim it every year and there is a great sense of pride swimming past my shop in the heart of the city.” 
Roisin Burke

Hundreds of swimmers are preparing to take part in today's Vibes and Scribes Lee Swim, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

The 2km swim kicks off at 3pm from outside the Mercy Hospital and finishes at the Clayton Hotel in the city centre.

Speaking to The Echo, Joan Lucey of sponsor Vibes and Scribes, said it is a great honour to be involved in the swim each year.

500 people are signed up to the swim, which sold out in three days this year.

“People are mad to get in the water, it is a really unique event, to be able to swim in a river through a city, it is very special.” 

The event is organised by a committee with help from the Cork Lions Club, which organises the insurance for the event and also ensures there are volunteers to help out on the day.

“There was a real danger the swim would not be brought back," Ms Lucey said. 

"It’s a big undertaking, it took a huge effort by the committee and the Cork Lions Club to get it running again. 

"They deserve to be thanked.” 

Ms Lucey said there is a great sense of community on the day.

“There are all levels involved in the swim, it is open to all and that’s a lovely part of it.

“I think it lights up the city on the day, it really gives the place a boost.” 

The Vibes and Scribes Lee Swim has medals for first, second, and third place in each age category for skins and wetsuit swimmers.

