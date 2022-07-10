Sun, 10 Jul, 2022 - 08:34

Charity call for raffle support to help tackle 'huge vet bills' 

Running costs for the charity were in the region of €400,000 in 2021 and are expected to reach €500,000 this year.
Charity call for raffle support to help tackle 'huge vet bills' 

A three-bed townhouse in Dublin worth over €400,000 is the prize in a charity raffle in aid of My Lovely Horse Rescue.

Amy Nolan

AN animal welfare charity operating in the Cork and Leinster regions is renewing its appeal to the public to support its ‘win a house’ fundraiser raffle, aimed at helping the charity to pay off its “huge vet bills” and to develop eight new “badly needed” stables.

A three-bed townhouse worth over €400,000 is the mega prize up for grabs in the raffle in aid of My Lovely Horse Rescue (MLHR).

The raffle, launched in January, is expected to draw to a close soon and the charity has said if its target of 40,000 tickets are sold, MLHR would receive €200,000.

Speaking to The Echo, co-founder of MLHR, Martina Kenny said the money raised will go towards paying off the charity’s “huge vet bills” and building new stables.

“€200,000 would get us eight new stables which we badly need, pay off some of our huge vet bills and help us with a new tractor,” she said.

Ms Kenny said MLHR currently has over 700 animals in their care.

Running costs for the charity were in the region of €400,000 in 2021 and are expected to reach €500,000 this year.

Last year, Ms Kenny said the charity received an animal welfare grant funding of €26,250 from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, but that the charity relies on the help of its supporters to cover the remainder of the costs.

The ‘win a house’ raffle is capped at 40,000 tickets, with each ticket costing €23.

The competition will end on July 28 or when the last ticket is sold, whichever comes sooner.

Located in Royal Canal Park in Dublin, the house comes fully furnished, with the stamp duty and all legal fees covered.

The house will only be awarded to the winner if a minimum of 32,000 tickets are sold.

If less than 32,000 tickets are sold, the winner will receive a cash prize amounting to 50 per cent of the total ticket revenue and MLHR will keep the remaining balance.

At the time of writing, there are approximately 20,000 tickets remaining.

For further information or to purchase a ticket, visit www.mylovelyhorserescue.com

Read More

Glass smashing on Cork beach 'a danger to coastal visitors'

More in this section

'Very much a success': First Trans+ Pride event takes place in Cork city  'Very much a success': First Trans+ Pride event takes place in Cork city 
New nursing home designed to be 'home away home' opened in Riverstick New nursing home designed to be 'home away home' opened in Riverstick
Helping hands More than 500 new jobs announced as Taoiseach opens new Cork care home 
charitycommunity & volunteeringanimals
WATCH:  Hundreds take to the water in Cork city for Lee Swim

WATCH:  Hundreds take to the water in Cork city for Lee Swim

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more