More than 500 new jobs announced as Taoiseach opens new Cork care home 

Residential care provider Silver Stream Healthcare Group has announced the launch of three new nursing homes that will see the creation of more than 500 full-time permanent roles across the country.

The announcement was unveiled by An Taoiseach Michaál Martin at a special event held at one of the new care homes, in Riverstick in Cork.

The group is also opening new homes in Meath and Dundalk and is currently recruiting for roles in Nursing, Physiotherapy, Housekeeping, kitchen, Facilities, and for Care Assistants and Activity Coordinators.

In addition, Silver Stream has announced the opening of a transitional step-down care centre at Riverstick, which it says will help alleviate the demand on Cork University Hospital as it provides an extension to the acute bed capacity.

“I’m delighted to officially open these three new care homes in Cork, Louth and Meath on behalf of Silver Stream Healthcare Group," Mr Martin said today.

"We know that for the most part, older people indicate their preference to live in their own homes and communities, for as long as possible.

"The Programme for Government commits to creating an Age Friendly Ireland, while Sláintecare aims to provide the right care, in the right place, at the right time. I would like to congratulate all involved in the development of this new nursing home facility in Cork, as well as the homes in Louth and Meath, which will no doubt be a great asset for their communities.”

The Riverstick Care Home comprises 92 single and 2 double ensuite bedrooms spanning nearly 4,500 m2. Located close to the Dundalk Institute of Technology campus, Dundalk Care Home at Greenpark has 130 single ensuite bedrooms spanning 6,000 m2 across two floors, while the Duleek home has 120 single ensuite bedrooms spanning nearly 5,500 m2.

“We’re delighted to launch three new excellently located and well-positioned care homes to our growing group," CEO at Silver Stream Healthcare, Tom Finn said. "This is a pivotal time for the aging population of Ireland, and their families, for whom our industry provides critical solutions and services.

“Our model is all about creating a home-away-from-home for residents and these three new homes perfectly align with our ambitions to deliver a more intimate care home experience, in a comfortable and familiar environment, while at all times responding to the rapidly changing care needs of older people.”