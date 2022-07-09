Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 07:30

Man convicted of assault on Cork bus driver

John Long, 35, who is living at a Simon Community facility called J&A on Anglesea Street, failed to show up for the case against him at Cork District Court.
Bus driver, Dermot Murphy, said he was stopped in Ballincollig for a period that night before the timetable time was reached to travel on to Carrigaline. Pic; Larry Cummins

Liam Heylin

A Bus Éireann driver was assaulted by a passenger in Ballincollig and when a man fitting the description of the assailant was asked on the night if he carried out the assault he replied: “Of course I did.”

Judge Marian O’Leary heard the evidence in the case which was listed for hearing. The judge convicted John Long of assault in his absence from court and issued a bench warrant for his arrest so that he could be brought before the court for sentencing.

Bus driver, Dermot Murphy, said he was stopped in Ballincollig for a period that night before the timetable time was reached to travel on to Carrigaline.

Mr Murphy said of the accused man’s behaviour at around 11pm on July 22, 2021: “He squared up to me. He hit me in the face with his right hand to the left side of my face.

“I said, ‘You have made a big mistake. The guards are on the way.’”

Cross-examining, Michael Quinlan solicitor said to the bus driver: “You are saying you are still on your route even though you are stopped.” Mr Murphy said, “This is just semantics.”

Mr Quinlan said to the driver that he had a conversation with the passenger about fares. Mr Murphy said, “I did. I never expected the man to assault me on the night but he did…

“He was never aggressive to me before — I gave him the benefit of the doubt even though I knew he was an aggressive person.”

Mr Quinlan said the defendant claimed that he (the bus driver) called him (Long) a paedophile. Mr Murphy said he never said such a thing to the defendant.

Garda Sinéad O’Riordan arrived at the scene and got a description of the accused. She later encountered John Long nearby at 11.45pm.

He said that he had been on the bus.

Garda O’Riordan cautioned and questioned him: “Did you hit a bus driver?”

He replied: “Of course I did.”

Asked why, John Long replied: “Because he called me a paedophile. What he said was wrong. He shouldn’t have said it.”

Judge O’Leary said: “On the basis of the evidence before the court I convict him.”

The judge issued a warrant for Long’s arrest in the case that was prosecuted by Inspector Jason Lynch.

