'Young people are curious': Festival season prompts calls for drugs to be made safer through testing

It follows calls from a Cork woman for pop-up drug-testing labs to be introduced at music festivals, similar to those in the UK.
Nicole Ryan, from Millstreet, lost her brother, Alex, aged 18, when he took the synthetic N-Bomb drug. Now a pre-accredited addiction counsellor, she is spreading her harm-reduction message through her education programme, Alex’s Adventure.
She is proposing that a similar model to the Glastonbury Festival be made available in Ireland, with a drug-testing lab for those in attendance.
UK organisation The Loop introduces pop-up labs to festivals and other major events through an initiative supported by local police forces. Organisers of the event enable the testing of drugs when they are found, surrendered, or seized on site.
Meanwhile, the HSE has already launched a campaign for people attending Irish music festivals, offering them practical drug harm-reduction information, as well as advice on how to reduce the risks associated with drug use.