Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 17:51

Targeted flights at Cork Airport inspected under Garda operation

The operation took place between June 6 and June 13 and was implemented alongside participating European law enforcement authorities, Europol and Interpol.

Breda Graham

An Garda Síochána has conducted inspections on targeted flights at Cork Airport as part of the European Multidisciplinary Platform Against Criminal Threats (EMPACT) joint-action operation against human trafficking.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB), Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB), and the Border Management Unit (BMU) at Dublin Airport conducted 264 inspections on targeted flights and ferries at Dublin Airport, Cork Airport, Dublin Port and Rosslare Port, along with additional checks on buses between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

During the course of the operation, one case of concern was identified at Dublin Airport.

A female suspect was arrested on suspicion of committing an offence contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Smuggling of Persons) Act 2021.

Following a period of detention, the suspect was released without charge. The matter remains under investigation.

Pigs spotted roaming around Cork park

