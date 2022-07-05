Pigs spotted roaming around Cork park

The CSPCA is investigating after pigs have been spotted in the Regional Park, Ballincollig.

A number of park users have commented online about the newest arrival in the park, some little pigs.

Following a number of reports to Cork City Council’s parks' department, the unit investigated and confirmed there are a number of pigs now roaming the 100-acre park.

The Council is not yet aware of how many pigs are in the park. Picture Denis Minihane.

Cork City Council told The Echo the CSPCA has been informed and is investigating how many pigs are in the park and where they came from.

Local Councillor Colm Kelleher said it would appear the animals were not a danger to any users of the park, canine or human, but advised park users to keep their distance from the pigs.

“As long as park users are safe and well that’s what matters. I would advise people to have their wits about them, they are wild animals, we don’t know where they came from. Don’t be at them.”

The Fianna Fáil councillor said to leave the pigs to the parks department and the CSPCA.

“Let the professionals deal with them.”

Mr Kelleher also said it was fitting that pigs should turn up in Ballincollig which translates to ‘Town of the Boar’.

“Ballincollig got its name because there were wild pigs here when the town was being formed. They are lovely-looking animals.”