Cork teen drag queen bids to achieve dream as he turns 18

A CORK teen who became Ireland’s youngest drag queen is hoping to realise his dream of finally performing in clubs and bars as he prepares to turn 18.

Kevin Corr, who lives with his mother Claire in the city centre, first came to media prominence at the age of 14 at the Miss Mockie Ah Pageant in the Crane Lane. He took home first prize at the contest which was organised by Cork drag queen and great-grand-nephew of Danny La Rue, Candy Warhol.

Kevin has since performed at parties, in short films, and at local events. Now he is keen to establish a fanbase at Cork clubs and bars as soon as he is old enough.

Soon to turn 18, he is set to turn heads again with a ballgown purchased especially for his birthday bash on July 7.

“Thursday is drag queen night at Chambers and that’s exactly how I’d like to spend my birthday,” he said. “I’ll be wearing a ballgown on the night.

“Once a drag queen turns 18 there are a lot more opportunities that open themselves up. I would love to perform my drag act at Chambers someday but my dream after college is to go interrailing and perform in every city I visit.

Drag queen Karma O’Hara (real name Kevin Corr) getting ready for his 18th birthday. Picture Dan Linehan

“Amsterdam is among the places I’d really like to see.

“I hear that in Brussels the streets smell of freshly baked goods and that’s something I’d really like to experience.”

The teen has come a long way since making his drag debut at 14.

“My wigs have definitely got much better,” he laughed.

“As a drag queen I feel so much more confident. I’m at a point where I feel unstoppable.”

Kevin is preparing to sit his Leaving Certificate exams next year.

“I think I use the creative side of my brain a lot more than the academic side, which makes studying for exams that bit harder,” he said. “I’m constantly thinking about the next outfit I’m going to wear or storyline I’m going to create for a drag act.

Drag queen Karma O’Hara (real name Kevin Corr) getting ready for his 18th birthday. Picture Dan Linehan

“Then I’ll look down and see my geography book and remember where my mind is supposed to be.”

Luckily, Kevin has his mother Claire to keep him on track.

“I still get a lot of incentives for studying,” he said.

“If I’m doing well, Mum will always buy me something like a new pair of sunglasses.”

The pair enjoy their downtime together too.

“We don’t really look for dresses. Instead, we’ll go to charity shops and buy old treasures. I’ve bought a huge amount of jewellery in charity shops. Every time I pass a charity shop I have to resist the temptation of going in.”

Kevin said he is as excited about getting ready for his 18th as he is for the night itself.

Drag queen Karma O’Hara (real name Kevin Corr) getting ready for his 18th birthday. Picture Dan Linehan

“During my transformation, I never feel good until I’ve put the last bit of jewellery or accessory on. That’s always a euphoric moment,” he said.

Readers can check out Kevin’s Instagram site where he showcases make-up looks @kevin_karma_kween_Instagram