Man further remanded in custody in connection with 1981 murder of Cork woman

A man charged with the murder of a woman in Cork in 1981 was further remanded in custody when he appeared before Judge James McNulty at Clonakilty District Court in West Cork on Tuesday morning.

Noel Long (73) with an address at Maulbawn, Passage West, Co. Cork was charged at Skibbereen District Court on June 28 with the murder of 54-year-old Nora Sheehan at an address unknown on a date between June 6 and June 12 in 1981.

The body of Nora Sheehan was found by forestry workers at The Viewing Point, Shippool Woods near Innishannon in Co. Cork on June 12 1981 showing signs that she had suffered a violent death.

The mother-of-three from Ballyphehane in Cork city was last seen alive six days before the discovery of her body when she attended a medical appointment for a dog bite at the South Infirmary Hospital in the city on June 6th 1981 and disappeared shortly afterwards.

Judge McNulty remanded Mr Long in custody for a further week to appear at Skibbereen District Court on Tuesday, July 12 at 2pm when a book of evidence for the case is expected to be served.

At the previous hearing in Skibbereen on June 28 Mr Long made no response to the charges, defence solicitor Eddie Burke said that his client was a 73-year-old retired man living on a State pension and would require legal aid.

He added that Mr Long has a number of medical issues and asked that the appropriate attention was given to his medical needs in Cork Prison.