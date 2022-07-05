UCC and UPMC announce cancer research partnership

UCC and UPMC have announced a partnership in cancer research, starting with the appointment of two new professors of medical oncology to UCC.

The appointments have been cited as key in the pursuit of establishing an internationally-recognised cancer research institute at UCC. The appointment of the two academic oncologists, funded by UPMC, will establish the foundation for research collaboration between UCC, the University of Pittsburgh, and UPMC Hillman Cancer Centre, Pittsburgh.

“Our goal is to improve outcomes for patients through translation of innovative scientific findings to clinical trials and practice, bridging UCC and indeed international science with healthcare for those at risk of or living with cancer,” Prof Roisin Connolly, the Professor Gerald O’Sullivan chair in cancer research at UCC, said about the partnership.

“Recruitment of the best and brightest in cancer research and clinical care to our region will play a pivotal role in the expansion of UCC’s academic efforts in the cancer space.”

UCC president Prof John O’Halloran said “there isn’t a family in Ireland that has not been affected by cancer” and that the partnership “will support UCC’s contribution to battling this terrible disease”.

A national and international recruitment effort for the academic medical oncology positions is underway and will be supported by UPMC.