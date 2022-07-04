Planning application lodged for hundreds of new homes in Cork suburb

Plans for hundreds of new homes, offices and a crèche have been mooted for the Mahon area.

Hibernia Star Limited has lodged a planning application with An Bord Pleanála seeking 10 year permission for a strategic housing development (SHD) at Jacob’s Island, Ballinure, Mahon.

The proposed development would consist of the construction of 489 apartments, a 381 sqm crèche and 4,112 sqm of office space in five blocks of up to eight storeys.

The residential units would be made up of one studio, 161 one-bedroom apartments and 327 two-bedroom apartments.

CGI shows a view of the proposed SHD lodged with An Bord Pleanála by Hibernia Star Limited. Image via www.jacobsislandshd.ie

The development would also contain internal resident amenity spaces and external communal amenity spaces.

It also includes the provision of hard and soft landscaping, boundary treatments, public realm works, car parking, bicycle parking, bin stores, signage, lighting, PV panels, sprinkler and water tank, substations, plant rooms and all ancillary site development works above and below ground.

The design statement submitted with the application notes that Jacob’s Island has several phases of completed residential development, as well as planning permission for 437 apartments in six blocks, ranging in height from six to 25 storeys.

It says the subject site forms part of the demesne for Lakeland House, once owned by the Crawford family of the Beamish and Crawford brewery.

According to the statement, the house is thought to have been demolished in the 1920s and appears to have been positioned where the N40 South Ring road sits today.

It says that archaeological testing was carried out on the subject site in 2003, which involved the excavation of test trenches and the protection and recording of a subterranean cellar, which was identified as an archaeological item of significance to be preserved.

Back in January Hibernia Star Limited lodged a separate application for a proposed mixed-use development, including a hotel and office space, which would be located adjacent to these apartments if given the go-ahead.

Cork City Council has requested further information before making a decision on that application.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision on the SHD application by October 17.