Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 16:51

Nile Rodgers and Chic bring disco fever to Marquee 

A gathering that spanned the generations got down and boogied as the King of Funk and his terrific ensemble put on a show that started on a high and never dipped once.
Nile Rogers, with singers Kimberly Davis and Audrey Martells, on stage at the Marquee on Tuesday night. Picture: Ray Keogh

Grainne McGuinness

Nile Rodgers and Chic came to the Marquee to party and the audience in Cork on Tuesday night did not let them down.

It was clear the crowd had come prepared for a funkalicious night, with plenty of glittering jumpsuits, flares, jackets and even the occasional wig on display as the DJ played 70s classics to warm us up for the main event.

Handbags were strategically placed in the centre of many groups as they prepared to dance the night away.

Rodgers, resplendent in a gleaming white suit, appreciated the effort, complimenting an audience member on their outfit from the stage.

But if people’s shiny disco best set the scene, it was the music that commanded all the attention once The Chic Organisation began to perform.

With numerous previous performances in the Marquee under his belt, the main man was confident of a receptive audience, saying: “I know you guys in Cork love funky disco music.”

And what music it was.

Between his own back catalogue and the many, many hits he has had with a roll call of icons over the years — the Marquee shook to the beat of classic after classic during the two-hour set.

From ‘I Want Your Love’ and ‘Le Freak’ to ‘Get Lucky’ with an extra-soulful intro, every song raised the energy levels in the venue a notch higher.

An extended medley showcased Rodgers’ phenomenal record of collaboration — including hits from Diana Ross, Sister Sledge, David Bowie, Madonna and more.

It was far from a one-man show, with some brilliant trumpet, saxophone, drum and guitar solos sprinkled throughout — while singers Kimberly Davis and Audrey Martells contributed stunning vocals and classic disco diva energy.

Every song saw additional audience members making the decision to leave their seats and join the crowd shaking their hips on the floor — the beat was irresistible.

It was fitting that the set closed with ‘Good Times’, a perfect description of a perfect evening.

Great to see Nile Rodgers and Chic back at a venue that suits them so well.

Hopefully Cork audiences will have further chances to enjoy this great group’s funky disco music again very soon.

live at the marqueemusic
