Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 08:00

Live at the Marquee 2022 to finish this evening with performance from Olivia Rodrigo

Live at the Marquee this June and July saw many sell out shows.
Live at the Marquee 2022 to finish this evening with performance from Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo performing on the Other Stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset last week.

Echo reporter

Grammy-nominated, critically acclaimed singer/songwriter, Olivia Rodrigo will play Live at the Marquee Cork tomorrow this evening bringing the 2022 season at the Marquee to an incredible end.

Live at the Marquee this June and July saw many sell out shows including Nile Rodgers and Chic who played the Marquee last night, The National who gave one of the great rock concerts of the year, Tommy Tiernan and Joanne McNally in her Marquee debut.

Other highlights were undoubtedly Christy Moore’s sold out date who, out of the 15 years the Marquee has been running, has performed there a record 14 times, unforgettable dates with Dara Ó Briain and Jenny Greene & RTÉ Concert Orchestra who delivered a blistering set last Friday night.

Peter Aiken said: 

“It’s great to be back and to finish the 2022 Live at the Marquee season with the truly global superstar Olivia Rodrigo. I believe the next time we see her here will be in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. 

"We would like to thank the local authorities, Cork County Council, the people of Cork themselves, the gardaí and everyone who have helped make the Marquee such a success. 

"Thank you to Cork City for being so welcoming to visitors who travelled from across Ireland and all over Europe to attend gigs at the Marquee.”

Gates open 6.30pm this evening and no queueing will be permitted before 5pm.

Read More

Live at the Marquee: Full house glee at Crowded House

More in this section

Public consultation opens on proposed new bus corridors for Cork city Public consultation opens on proposed new bus corridors for Cork city
Plans for zebra crossing to be installed at busy northside junction Plans for zebra crossing to be installed at busy northside junction
Man with knife who tried to rob two teenage girls in Cork city jailed Man with knife who tried to rob two teenage girls in Cork city jailed
cork festivals
Ian Bailey14

"People have realised what his real position is in relation to this": Solicitor for Ian Bailey reacts to news of cold case review

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more