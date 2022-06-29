Live at the Marquee 2022 to finish this evening with performance from Olivia Rodrigo

Grammy-nominated, critically acclaimed singer/songwriter, Olivia Rodrigo will play Live at the Marquee Cork tomorrow this evening bringing the 2022 season at the Marquee to an incredible end.

Live at the Marquee this June and July saw many sell out shows including Nile Rodgers and Chic who played the Marquee last night, The National who gave one of the great rock concerts of the year, Tommy Tiernan and Joanne McNally in her Marquee debut.

Other highlights were undoubtedly Christy Moore’s sold out date who, out of the 15 years the Marquee has been running, has performed there a record 14 times, unforgettable dates with Dara Ó Briain and Jenny Greene & RTÉ Concert Orchestra who delivered a blistering set last Friday night.

Peter Aiken said:

“It’s great to be back and to finish the 2022 Live at the Marquee season with the truly global superstar Olivia Rodrigo. I believe the next time we see her here will be in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

"We would like to thank the local authorities, Cork County Council, the people of Cork themselves, the gardaí and everyone who have helped make the Marquee such a success.

"Thank you to Cork City for being so welcoming to visitors who travelled from across Ireland and all over Europe to attend gigs at the Marquee.”

Gates open 6.30pm this evening and no queueing will be permitted before 5pm.