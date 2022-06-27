Five-year-old Adam crosses finish line to raise money for 'life-changing' charity 

Five-year-old Adam Clarke crossed the finish line of his 6km charity mini-marathon on Monday, along with his junior infants classmates, raising over €11,000 for Enable Ireland in the process.

Adam was born with cerebral palsy, and attends Enable Ireland’s services in Cork. Despite having surgery last November, Adam and his family were determined to complete the 6km and raise funds for Enable Ireland’s Children Service Centre in Curraheen.

Adam and his Mother Therese Clarke, as he completes the final leg of a mini-marathon in the company of friends and family and raises funds for Enable Ireland. Photography by Gerard McCarthy Photography

Completing the walk was a big occasion for Adam, as his mother Therese explained.

“Adam is an adorably, witty five year old boy who was born with cerebral palsy as a tiny baby. Adam has Triplegic cerebral palsy where it affects three of his limbs, both of his legs and upper right side. Adam gets about aided with his walker and also has "Ted" his power wheelchair,” she said.

With the aid of his walker, young Adam reached his goal of walking 6km on Monday, surrounded by family and friends, and joined for the final 0.25km by his twenty junior infants classmates at Newcestown National School.

Adam’s father, Fergal, said that Adam walked his own 6km on a cumulative basis with the help of his brother and sister to help raise money for Enable Ireland so they could support others like him.

“Enable Ireland has given Adam ability. He would not be able to get up onto a walker without them. They have given him the tools and confidence on every level — emotionally, physically, and mentally. They’ve given Adam a place in the world. It's been life-changing,” he said.

Hannah, Dad Fergal, Adam, Mum Therese and Ned Clarke , Five year old Adam Clarke completes final leg of mini-marathon in the company of friends and family and raises funds for Enable Ireland.

Maria Desmond, Regional Fundraising Manager at Enable Ireland Cork, congratulated Adam for an “amazing achievement”.

“We are absolutely delighted to benefit from the funds Adam and his family have raised for our children’s Service centre in Curraheen. Thank you to everyone who supported Adam on his incredible fundraiser,” she said.

Enable Ireland provides services to over 13,000 children and adults with disabilities and their families in 14 counties., and has been providing disability services in Cork for over 60 years. They provide vital respite services for children from their respite house in Curraheen.

You can support the Adam through his iDonate link here.