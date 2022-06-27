Characters of Cork: DJ Brian always has a story

SELF-employed electrician and DJ, Brian Collins feels 29 at the age of 51, a zest for life we can all aspire to.

Living in Dunmanway, Brian enjoys volunteering with West Cork FM.

“I broadcast live on a Saturday and Sunday, Covid halted us, but we are getting bigger and bigger all the time.”

The DJ has many strings to his bow, also involved in the Cork acting scene, with a role in The Young Offenders series among his many accolades.

“I was a scrapyard dealer in the same episode as Roy Keane. I sold the two lads the chip van!”

Brian said Covid has dampened the arts somewhat, but he hopes things get back to normal in the coming months and years.

“It became a little bit mundane, the stage work and directing is full-on, I want to get back to the stage and act in parts.”

Following in her father’s footsteps, Brian’s daughter Sally also has a penchant for the arts, getting involved in radio and acting as well.

“Sally has her Leaving Certificate this year, she does a bit of radio and acting, she used to do shows before Covid, she’s hoping to get into media studies in Galway.”

Brian said he is very proud of being a father.

“In life, I suppose, I wouldn't really be into blowing my own trumpet, but becoming a father was a proud moment for me.”

Being self-employed, Brian said the best thing about his lifestyle is flexibility.

“I’ve had 25 pretty decent years of flexible working, there are a lot of pros and cons to being self-employed, but that is one of the pros.”

With so many achievements under his belt, Brian says using his initiative helps him find his own way.

“There is nothing wrong with using your initiative. A lot of young people don’t use their initiative enough. Sure, you make mistakes, but you learn from it and it can put you forward in life.”

Offering advice to the next generation, Brian said if you have an idea, follow it.

“There is nothing worse than having regrets.”

Brian Collins. Pic: Larry Cummins

In terms of regrets, Brian said not attending the afters of a wedding where Ed Sheeran turned up and serenaded the guests is top of his list.

“Four years ago, I was working for a couple, he was English and she was German, it was their second relationship and they decided to get married. I was invited to come down to the reception in Ballydehob. It was a small wedding, maybe 100 people tops.”

Brian was all set to attend when he was asked to MC an event in Dunmanway.

“I didn’t bother going down after to the reception and I found out after their nephew went to the reception, a fella by the name of Ed Sheeran!”

Unraveling the secrets of West Cork, Brian revealed Ed Sheeran is a regular visitor to West Cork.

“West Cork has loads of famous people living here and visiting.”

As well as his passion for the arts, Brian was a keen sportsman for a number of years.

Brian Collins. Pic: Larry Cummins

“I used to play soccer, I played, managed and refereed in the West Cork League for about ten years. I took a break and I didn’t go back!”

Breaking down what makes someone a character, Brian shared his thoughts.

“Someone who always has a story and has a distinctive style, but then, someone who is a character to me, might not be a character to you!”

Brian said he has made great friends over the years through the arts.

“I wish I had gotten into the arts a lot sooner, I have a great passion for the arts. You are only one or two phone calls away from a good party, it is easily wrangleable.”