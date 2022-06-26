Pedestrian and cyclist facilities in Cork to get upgrade 

THE public has been invited to have their say on plans for a pedestrian and cycle scheme south of Cork city.

Cork City Council has given notice of its intention to carry out road works along an approximate 3km section of the N27 Kinsale Road from Frankfield Junction to the Airport Roundabout, “in the interest of the safety and convenience of road users”.

Plans

The key elements of the scheme include upgrading pedestrian crossing facilities at Frankfield Junction and Ballycurreen Junction; upgrading pedestrian and cyclist facilities from Frankfield Junction to the Ballycurreen Junction; the construction of new footpath along Ballycureen Road and Forge Hill Road; the provision of segregated on-line cycleway along both sides of the road, from Ballycurreen Junction to the Airport Roundabout and upgrading the pedestrian and cyclist facilities at the Airport Roundabout.

Cork City Council states that the works will be carried out mainly within the confines of the existing N27 road with some sections requiring extension into existing footpaths and grassy verges.

At the Ballycurreen Junction some vegetation will need to be removed to facilitate the proposed scheme.

Public can comment

Submissions and observations with respect to the proposed development, dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the development would be situated, can be made in writing to Senior Engineer, Infrastructure Development, City Hall, Cork.

Submissions should be clearly marked ‘N27 Kinsale Road (Airport Hill) Section 38’.

Alternatively, submissions can be made electronically via www.consult.corkcity.ie.

The closing date is on or before 4pm on Wednesday, July 20.