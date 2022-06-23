Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 19:21

Emergency services responding to a number of incidents in Cork city 

Firefighters are responding to a fire at the Sunset Ridge Hotel, a house fire and several bonfires. 
Echo reporter

Firefighters are this evening responding to a number of incidents across the city including a fire at the Sunset Ridge Hotel near Blarney. 

Cork City Fire Brigade said its crews had been called to a blaze at the hotel as well as to several bonfires. 

Crews from Anglesea Street and Ballyvolane were called to attend a substantial house fire on Ringmahon Road earlier this evening. 

In a post on social media, Cork City Fire Brigade said that firefighters wearing breathing apparatus had brought the fire at the house under control. 

More to follow. 

Firefighters 'have to be accompanied by gardaí' when deployed to high-risk areas on Bonfire night 

