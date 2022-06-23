Emergency services responding to a number of incidents in Cork city 

Firefighters are this evening responding to a number of incidents across the city including a fire at the Sunset Ridge Hotel near Blarney.

Cork City Fire Brigade said its crews had been called to a blaze at the hotel as well as to several bonfires.

Crews are now dealing with a fire in the Sunset Ridge Hotel, near Blarney, along with several bonfires 🔥 #busy https://t.co/tOBEIg9Rmj — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) June 23, 2022

Crews from Anglesea Street and Ballyvolane were called to attend a substantial house fire on Ringmahon Road earlier this evening.

In a post on social media, Cork City Fire Brigade said that firefighters wearing breathing apparatus had brought the fire at the house under control.

Crews from Anglesea Street and Ballyvolane are dealing with a house fire on Ringmahon Road.



Firefighters wearing Breathing Apparatus have brought the fire under control 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qmAifYtCiA — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) June 23, 2022

