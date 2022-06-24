UCC provides student beds to Ukrainian refugees

UKRAINIAN refugees are staying in UCC accommodation after the college offered student beds to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

The first group, consisting of 39 individuals, arrived last week with more to follow in the coming weeks.

A UCC spokesperson said: "UCC is working to support the Ukrainian people across a number of initiatives. UCC has offered beds to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth student for use by Ukrainian refugees, and the first group arrived last week.”

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has contracted over 4,700 beds in student accommodation with 3,700 currently available, including Cork, with additional capacity becoming available later in the Summer.

A spokesperson for the Department said some of this accommodation is provided by universities and colleges while some are private providers of student accommodation.

“The Department continues to work with accommodation providers to secure additional accommodation over the summer months.”

Accommodation is one of a number of initiatives in place at UCC in relation to supporting Ukrainian refugees.

UCC has created a Sanctuary Fellowship Scheme. Through this scheme scholars and staff members from universities, and other third-level institutes outside of Ireland, who are at risk as a result of conflict or other serious human rights violations can apply for a six-month fellowship in UCC. It is the first fellowship of its kind in Ireland’s higher education sector.

The spokesperson continued: "Under the fellowship, UCC will provide six fellows a support package including a start-up grant and a monthly salary for six months. Each fellow will also be linked to a UCC mentor who will act as a focal point to provide social and professional support on a peer-to-peer basis."