Ukrainians in Cork send love to dads fighting war

Violetta Pratsovyta was among those in the group with a special message for her husband Roman, the dad of her three-year-old son Damir.
“My sister Varvara is seven years old and she cries all the time,” Valeriia said. “She’ll wake up in the morning and ask “where is my daddy?”
“If we’re on the phone and we ask him about a bomb we heard about he’ll say ‘no, there is no bomb here. It’s quiet every day’. He asks that we don’t watch the news or read about the war in newspapers. All he wants is for us to be happy.
- Readers can find out more about how to support the cause by emailing info@greaterchernobylcause.ie