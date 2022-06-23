Date announced for Leaving Cert results

The State Examinations Commission (SEC), intends to issue the 2022 Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examination results to candidates on Friday 2 September.

The SEC said that the Leaving Cert has been "a significant undertaking in the current year in light of the ongoing effects of Covid-19 on schools; candidates; contract staff and the staff of the SEC".

Around 131,000 candidates are undertaking examinations this year, an increase of 6% or 7,000, compared to the last time a full set of examinations was run in 2019.

According to the State Examinations Commission, 6,721 Cork students sat this year’s Leaving Cert with 315 Cork students sitting the Leaving Certificate Applied examination.

In addition, 7,704 Cork students sat the Junior Cycle examination.

This year marked the full return of externally delivered examinations for all candidates.

Last year, Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied candidates were provided with the dual approach of examinations and accredited grades and in 2020 with calculated grades and later examinations.

Results will issue to candidates through the Candidate Self Service Portal available at www.examinations.ie and on www.gov.ie/leavingcertificate.

The SEC will issue a direct communication to candidates by email about the planned date for issue of the Leaving Certificate results.