Port of Cork looking to help harbour become hub for offshore renewable energy

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) says it is actively engaging with organisations within the renewable energy sector to discuss the potential for future development opportunities in Cork Harbour.

The PoCC said it has met with Inis Offshore Wind, one of Ireland’s leading renewable energy firms, to discuss the future of Ireland’s offshore renewable energy (ORE) sector and to explore the opportunities here.

Port of Cork Company’s chief commercial officer Conor Mowlds said that there are significant opportunities for the Cork region to become a hub for renewable energy, which he said will benefit the environment and local businesses, as well as creating employment in the region.

“We welcomed the opportunity to meet with the Inis Offshore Wind team and to show them first-hand the range of facilities in the harbour,” he said.

“Taking the time to visit in person gave the team an understanding of the scale and the size of the harbour, the opportunities and the challenges, as well as giving us the chance to discuss the potential for future developments both in and out of the water.”

Head of Inis Offshore Wind Vanessa O’Connell said that they believe the Cork region can play a pivotal role in the future of ORE in Ireland.

“The Port of Cork Company is a forward-thinking State agency that understands both the complexity in developing offshore renewable energy, but also how important this source of energy will be for future generations,” she said.

Last year, the Government published a policy statement setting out the strategy for commercial ports to facilitate offshore renewable energy activity in the seas around Ireland.

The PoCC said it will utilise its strategic location and experience in the offshore energy sector to make its contribution to supporting the development of renewable energy opportunities, as outlined in its commercial energy strategy and Government policy.