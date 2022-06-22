Cork Airport still sending staff to Dublin to assist with operations

Cork Airport is continuing to send staff members to assist in Dublin Airport.

Dublin Airport has been in the spotlight in recent weeks because of instances where there were lengthy departure queues, with some people missing flights.

Acting managing director of Cork Airport Roy O’Driscoll confirmed that three staff members were sent to assist in Dublin last weekend, and three further training staff will be sent this week.

However, he added: “Our priority will always be the Cork operation, ensuring we’re fully resourced here.”

Cork Airport has continued its 100% record of ensuring all passengers get through security in under 30 minutes, but most are through in a much shorter time.

The comments from Mr O’Driscoll came as Ryanair today celebrated the milestone anniversary of 35 years of operations in Cork.

Ryanair today celebrated 35 years of operations at Cork Airport. Pictured at the event were: (L/R): Roy O'Driscoll (Acting Managing Director, Cork Airport), Jade Kirwan (Head of Communications, Ryanair), Megan Grennan (Senior Marketing Executive, Ryanair), Kathleen Walshe (Communications Specialist, Cork Airport) and Barry Holland (Communications Manager, Cork Airport). Photo: Colm Lougheed

Ryanair’s first flight took off from Cork to London Luton in 1987. Now, over 240 weekly Ryanair flights are in operation — which is over 70 more than pre-pandemic.

Ryanair’s head of communications, Jade Kirwan said: “Fundamental to us is that Cork does attract about a fifth of Ireland’s inbound tourism. Obviously it’s a key airport partner for us to be able to partner with.” She added: “We recently announced our winter 2022 schedule. Our two new routes are Newcastle and Rome — that’s been a longstanding request for the people of Cork so we’re delighted to be delivering that.”

Along with the recent announcement of new, twice-weekly winter services to Rome-Fiumicino and Newcastle, Ryanair will extend six summer routes into the winter — Faro (four times weekly); Milan Bergamo (twice weekly); Bordeaux (twice weekly), Venice (twice weekly), Pisa (twice weekly) and Valencia (twice weekly). In total, Ryanair will operate 22 routes from Cork Airport this winter.

Meanwhile, Cork Chamber has called for greater focus and support for Cork Airport.

“We are working closely with Cork Airport to develop and expand their routes and offerings to improve the Cork region’s international connectivity which is absolutely key to ensuring Cork is an attractive location for both international and domestic investment as well as tourism,” said Cork Chamber chief executive officer, Conor Healy.

He added: “Dublin’s growing dominance is certainly an issue and we need to see a concerted effort post-Covid to grow routes and traffic from Cork Airport and ensure that the supports and incentives are in place to ensure Cork’s offering is attractive enough to draw airlines and new routes to Cork.”