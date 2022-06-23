‘Spectacular and compassionate’ mural installed in Cork city centre

Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 07:00

The large-scale piece at Sullivan’s Quay is one of two artworks by Irish street artist, art teacher and activist Joe Caslin being installed in Cork this month.
A new mural, described as a “spectacular and compassionate” addition to the streetscape has been installed in the city centre. The piece is by Irish street artist, art teacher and activist Joe Caslin.

Amy Nolan

The Roscommon-born artist has been working with Cork Migrant Centre and families who are seeking asylum in Ireland to create the new artworks as part of Cork Midsummer Festival.

Through a series of creative sessions at the Glucksman, Mr Caslin worked with a group of 35 women from diverse backgrounds to explore their understanding of home.

The participants were given the opportunity to share their experiences, finding connections with other members of the group and exploring creative ways that their stories could be represented.

The sessions, supported by the Glucksman and Cork Migrant Centre teams, encouraged the group to look at the power of portraiture to communicate ideas and reveal insights into the sitter.

Together participants discussed posture, gesture, and symbolism, before putting all their learning into practice and sitting for a portrait with the artist.

Two of these portraits will be wrapped around prominent buildings in the city and county.

The first piece has now been installed at the corner of Sullivan’s Quay and Drinan Street and the second artwork will be put up at Mallow Castle next week.

“We, at the Glucksman, are delighted to work with artist Joe Caslin on a spectacular and compassionate set of additions to the visual landscape of Cork city and county,” Professor Fiona Kearney, director of the Glucksman, told The Echo.

“It honours the refugee communities who make their home in the region and the work of UCC as a sanctuary university and our project partners Cork Migrant Centre.

“I am particularly grateful to the project participants and the Arts Council for enabling the project to proceed in such an inclusive way under the thoughtful curation of my colleague Tadhg Crowley.” Joe Caslin will give a talk on his practice and the A Story of Home project at the Glucksman on Friday, June 24 at 5pm.

The artworks will remain on display until September.

A Story of Home is funded by the Arts Council of Ireland and supported by Cork County Council and Cork City Council.

