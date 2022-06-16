Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 11:10

At a glance: Five things to see at Cork Midsummer Festival 

Some events you should check out, from live music to night walks
Tolü Makay will perform at The Kino.

Mike McGrath Bryan

The Wakefires

  • June 15-25; Elizabeth Fort; 7pm & 9pm

In revolutionary Ireland, outrages against women were commonplace and serious atrocities against women were committed by Anti-Treaty, Pro-Treaty and British forces in the 1922-1923 period. 100 years on this trauma, still raw, is revisited in a new theatrical work from acclaimed artists ANU, presenting their work in Cork for the first time.

Tolü Makay

  • June 17; The Kino; 7pm - 10pm (every 30 minutes)

Born in Nigeria and raised in the midlands of Ireland, inspired by soulful artists across the globe such of Erykah Badu, Nina Simone, Amy Winehouse, Asa and Labrinth, Tolü Makay strives to create songs that will forever inspire, heal and provoke thoughtfulness as she encounters and shares challenges and growth in her own life.

Nightwalks with Teenagers

  • June 17-19; starting point TBA; 8.15pm

A walking performance and a nighttime tour of Cork city, designed and hosted by teenagers, inviting adults to experience the city from teenagers’ perspective. Development workshops and rehearsals open for submission; check website for more.

A Safe Passage

  • June 17-21; Firkin Crane; check website for times

New Year’s Eve 1979. Two strangers are thrown together at Inish Dúbh Lighthouse: Christy the Keeper, shining a ceaseless vigil for all at sea; and the young woman who does not want to be saved. Both have plans for the evening, in a Blood in the Alley theatre presentation of Irene Kelleher’s new play.

Sharon Van Etten

  • June 23; Cork Opera House; 7.30pm

American singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten returns to the Cork Opera House as part of the headline billing of this year’s Cork Midsummer Festival, in association with Leagues O’Toole’s Foggy Notions gig concern, ahead of the release of new album 'We've Been Going About This All Wrong'.

